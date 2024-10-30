Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,737 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

