Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.32 ($0.83). 1,338,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 641,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.40 ($0.82).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £256.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.92.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

