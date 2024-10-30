Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. The stock had a trading volume of 317,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,226. Leidos has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

