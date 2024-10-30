Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 38,666,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 11,774,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $538,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
