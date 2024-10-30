Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 38,666,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 11,774,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $844,417.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $2,339,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $538,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

