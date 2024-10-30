UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.
UFP Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
