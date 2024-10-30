UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

