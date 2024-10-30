Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at $112,580,727.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at $112,580,727.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

