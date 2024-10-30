Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.88 ($0.13), with a volume of 246353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.85 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.81. The company has a market cap of £11.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,095.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

