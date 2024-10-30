Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.63 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.