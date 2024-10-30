Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $202.41 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.