United States Gasoline Fund, LP, has recently released its monthly account statement for September 2024. The statement, filed as part of Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024, presents detailed financial information for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Get alerts:

The statement includes a breakdown of income and expenses, with notable figures such as a Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures amounting to $(7,746,988), and Dividend Income of $146,997. The total Income (Loss) for the period stood at $(5,533,431). Expenses for the same period were $93,459, resulting in a Net Income (Loss) of $(5,626,890).

Additionally, the Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value outlines the financial position of the fund, showing a Net Asset Value of $96,535,395 at the end of September 2024. This translates to a Net Asset Value Per Share of $58.51 based on 1,650,000 shares outstanding.

The report, which is in compliance with Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act, was signed by Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Gasoline Fund, LP.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full monthly account statement on the Registrant’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. The information provided in the filing, including the exhibit attached, is not considered filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference in any future filings unless expressly specified.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of United States Gasoline Fund’s financial performance, providing transparency to investors and the public regarding the fund’s operations and financial standing as of the specified period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Gasoline Fund’s 8K filing here.

About United States Gasoline Fund

(Get Free Report)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More