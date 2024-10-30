United States Steel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 58,560 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 39,006 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,191. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

