Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.