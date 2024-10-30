Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $240.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,296. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

