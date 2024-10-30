Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,927. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

