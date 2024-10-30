Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

