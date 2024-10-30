Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.57. 357,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $204.82 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

