Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

