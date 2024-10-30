Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

