Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.63 and last traded at $113.09. 1,242,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,305,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.