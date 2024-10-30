VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. VF updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

VF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 20,947,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,075. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

