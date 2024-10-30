Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.27 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.56). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 24,726 shares.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,083.33, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.48.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

