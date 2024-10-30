Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 235 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 264.44 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207,558 shares of company stock worth $802,735,278 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

