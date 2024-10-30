Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

