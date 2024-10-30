Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.53

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $651,951.87 and approximately $0.53 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

