WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.24. 889,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

