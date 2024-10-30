Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently:

10/29/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $565.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $705.00 to $695.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $665.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $589.00 to $603.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $560.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $519.00 to $626.00.

10/17/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $565.00 to $705.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $704.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.78. 527,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $279,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

