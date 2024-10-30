What is William Blair’s Estimate for Boot Barn Q4 Earnings?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

BOOT opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $32,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

