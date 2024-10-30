Wrapped HBAR One Day Volume Hits $885,827.97 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $885,827.97 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,697,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,680,010.4039685 in circulation."

