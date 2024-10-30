Wrapped XDC 24 Hour Volume Hits $391,278.44 (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $391,278.44 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.83 or 0.99700520 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,042.81 or 0.99665902 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,719,905 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 269,093,867.5587904. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02800006 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $403,331.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

