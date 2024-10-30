XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. 33,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 208,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
XCHG Stock Performance
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
