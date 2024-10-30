XIDO FINANCE Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 3% against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and $26.88 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

