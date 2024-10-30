Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 423 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FNDE opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.