Zcash (ZEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $76.58 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.44 or 0.00053136 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $627.60 million and approximately $76.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00032425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

