ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $469,301.89

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $469,301.89 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00053058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.