Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 4,385 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.5 %

ZION traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 1,310,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,444. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

