Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 269,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,189.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,370. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,189.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,593 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

