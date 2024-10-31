1,201 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

LEN opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.43. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.