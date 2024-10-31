14,627 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

