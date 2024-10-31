1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,803.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

