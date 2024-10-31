1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1887 per share. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

