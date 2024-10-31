2,500 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 176.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

