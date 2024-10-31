259,279 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,119,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.