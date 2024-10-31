2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 2,123,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,459,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

