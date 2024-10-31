405 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. KP Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 66.7% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $683.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $593.56 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

