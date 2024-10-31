4,648 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

