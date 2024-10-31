9,628 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $133.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

