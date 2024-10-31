AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 766,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 215,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,540. AAR has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AAR by 43.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AAR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AAR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

