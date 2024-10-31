AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-10.94 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.