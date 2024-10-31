AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-10.94 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
