ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Hits $35.98

ABCMETA (META) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. ABCMETA has a market cap of $27,316.80 and $35.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,112.33 or 1.00016573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006783 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

