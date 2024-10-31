Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 112,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,225. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.